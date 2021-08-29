Jennifer Lopez in Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana event: the dress is breathtaking

Jennifer Lopez arrived in Venice for the three days of Dolce & Gabbana: the photo posted on Facebook shows J. Lo in a dress that left the fans breathless.

Jennifer Lopez it’s at Venice to participate in the three days of Dolce & Gabbana and has published the photo in which she wears a dress by the two Italian designers. The outfit left his followers speechless, and someone even compared the star to the Doge of the Republic of Venice.

Dolce & Gabbana chose Venice and Piazza San Marco for their three days in which they presented Haute Couture, Haute Couture, High Jewelery for Women and Men and the debut of La Casa according to Dolce & Gabbana. The final day includes the catwalk in the iconic Venetian square and the city was filled with VIPs for the parade on the red carpet in Piazza San Marco. Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, among others, arrived in Venice. Also present was Vanessa, widow of Kobe Bryant, Monica Bellucci and Kate Bosworth.

J.Lo wore a suit with trousers and bodice embellished with a floral pattern. The most sumptuous part of the dress is the turquoise cape, rich in decorations. The hair is tied up with a tiara that matches the long earrings. The photo received thousands of likes in a very short time and the comments are all enthusiastic.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress and singer is experiencing a happy moment: the flashback with Ben Affleck, with whom she spent the summer, is on the front pages of all magazines. The couple recently also visited Capri and Naples, where their yacht “Valerie” moored near the Castel dell’Ovo.