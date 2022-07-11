Jennifer Lopez: Insulted by Super Bowl organizers? She tackles them!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the goal couple of the 90s / 2000s! But, the fans of the two stars were totally in shock at the announcement of their separation. But, Jennifer and Ben were constantly harassed by the paparazzi. This is also, according to the actor, what had caused their breakup! But after many years without seeing each other, the two American stars are once again a couple! With an open heart, Jennifer Lopez explained: “ It’s a wonderful love story that gave us a second chance. We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very aware of those things. “It seems that this time, their story is made to last! Indeed, the couple is about to say yes for life! Moreover, a few weeks ago, we told you in detail about Ben Affleck’s marriage proposal.

Jennifer Lopez: Furious against the Super Bowl!

Do you know the Super Bowl? Every year, in the United States, the Super Bowl brings together all American football fans. Moreover, for the final of this event, big stars are invited to do the show. Indeed, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Prince, Madonna, or The Rolling Stones (to name a few) sang for this show. But in 2020, star Jennifer Lopez had to share the Super Bowl stage with another singer…

Indeed, the pretty brunette performed alongside singer Shakira. But according to the famous “Jenni from the block” singer, it was an insult! In the series that retraces the singer’s career, Jennifer says: ” It was the worst idea in the world to have two people for the Super Bowl. This ain’t just some sh*t dance revue. We must sing our message. The star’s manager explains to him: “It was an insult to think that it took two Latina singers to do the same job that one artist is usually able to do. ” And you what do you think ?