Jennifer Lopez intervenes in the Ben Affleck / Jennifer Garner controversy: “Here’s what I think”

Jennifer Lopez has finally had her say on the controversy surrounding her partner Ben Affleck and her claims against ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, all in all, is a lucky man in bad luck. Although his words are often misrepresented and his films alternate moments of great fortune with stellar failures, the meeting after twenty years with the ex Jennifer Lopez seems to make his life much better. The last issue that found Ben at the center of the controversy was his claims against ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The actor, since the beginning of summer 2021 is in full “honeymoon” phase with the beautiful Jennifer Lopez, but relations with the ex did not seem to flow so smoothly.

Ben Affleck talked about how much his marriage to Jennifer Garner made him feel trapped, pushing him towards the bottle. His words sparked the anger and disapproval of social media, which sided with Garner. Jennifer Lopez, as queen as she always was, kept her secrecy on the matter until it became gargantuan proportions.. And, although Ben was quick to clarify the matter by emphasizing the affection and respect he brings to his ex-wife and mother of his children, the controversy does not seem to settle down.

Jenny from the Block was therefore forced to intervene and take the defense of her man. “I couldn’t have more respect than Ben as a man, as a father and as a person“, firmly stated Jennifer Lopez in an exclusive for People. In fact, there were rumors of how the star was offended by the words of her partner about the ex and the whole interview. But Jen didn’t want to know anything, holding up Ben’s name and consequently their newfound love. Jennifer Lopez has often expressed in the past her passion for Ben Affleck, a love never forgotten and from which she hoped finally to return.