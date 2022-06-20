Jennifer López introduces her daughter with neutral pronouns and performs a duet

Jennifer Lopez referred to her daughter using gender-neutral pronouns before a duet at a concert this week.

The singer performed Thursday, June 16 in Los Angeles and welcomed 14-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala.

Lopez called Emme “my favorite duet partner,” telling the crowd, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask her to sing with me all the time, and she doesn’t. So this is a very special occasion.

“He’s very, very busy, he has a full schedule and it’s very expensive,” he joked, adding: “It’s hard for me when it comes out. But he’s worth every penny because he’s my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you do me a favor.

Lopez uploaded footage of the performance, in which the couple sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” to her social media channels. Emme used a rainbow-colored microphone and sang parts of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s own “Let’s Get Loud”.

In a TikTok of the performance, Lopez’s fans praised the singer for her moving speech before the duet.

“This was J-Lo sharing this information,” one fan wrote, adding, “It’s beautiful to see her supporting her son.”

Emme is Lopez’s youngest child and her father is Marc Anthony, whom Lopez divorced in 2014.

The concert was held in order to raise funds for education, health care, homelessness, and social justice in Los Angeles.