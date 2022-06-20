Jennifer Lopez introduces her daughter with the pronoun “elle”

Singer Jennifer Lopez drew attention last Thursday when he introduced his daughter Emme with the pronoun “elle” during a performance in Los Angeles.

During her show at Dodgers Stadium, where she performed several of her hits, her daughter Emme Muñiz, a product of her relationship with Marc Anthony, accompanied her to sing a couple of songs.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion,” the Bronx Diva began in English.

She then referred to her daughter with the pronoun “elle” which refers to those people who do not identify with the gender as male or female.

“She is very busy, reserved and careful, it costs me a lot when she goes out, but she is worth every penny because she is my favorite direct partner of all time, so if you allow me….”, were the words about her daughter.

Emme appeared on stage wearing a wide pink shirt and wide pink shorts.

In the presentation they sang the song “A Thousand Year” by Christina Perri and “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, a song they sang together in the 2020 Super Bowl.