Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with neutral pronouns

Jennifer Lopez thanks those who did not believe in her 1:24

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez and her 14-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz are being praised for a recent duet, but not for the music.

The duo — who last made headlines for performing together when Jennifer Lopez co-hosted the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi halftime show in 2020 — recently took the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blue Diamond Gala.

Lopez introduced Emme using the gender-neutral pronoun “elle” or “they/them.”

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” Lopez said in a video of the moment shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom. “And I ask him to sing with me all the time and he doesn’t want to.”

“So this is a very special occasion. She is very, very busy. Book. And care,” Jennifer Lopez continued.

“Elle costs me when she comes out. But she’s worth every penny because she’s my favorite duet partner of all time.”

Emme then appeared on stage, carrying a rainbow microphone to sing Christina Perri’s hit “A Thousand Years.”

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother Max with her ex-husband, singer and actor Marc Anthony.

CNN has contacted Lopez for comment.