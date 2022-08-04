Jennifer Lopez invites her non-binary child on stage using a neutral pronoun

This is not a trivial detail for people in the LGBTQ+ community. At the Blue Diamond Gala, a charity event held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez used the neutral pronoun iel (they/them in English), to introduce her child Emme, 14, one of her twins.

The American artist invited him to sing on stage: “The last time we sang together was in a big stadium like this, and I always ask him to sing with me, but he will not.”

A service in LGBTQ+ colors

Emme is a non-binary person, who does not identify with traditional gender patterns such as female or male. They were born in 2008, from the union of Jennifer Lopez with singer Marc Anthony, to whom the singer was married from 2004 to 2011.

Once the introductions to the crowd were made, Emme and her mother sang A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, Emme held a microphone in the colors of the rainbow, symbol of the LGBTQ+ flag. Emme had previously taken the stage alongside her mother at the spectacular Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

“So it’s a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy, in demand and expensive. They cost me a lot of money when they come, but it’s worth it because iel is my favorite duet partner of all time”, joked the interpreter of Jenny from the Block.

Occurring in this month of pride, the sequence was greeted and appreciated by Internet users on social networks, who praised the courage of Emme to affirm her gender identity at her age, and the benevolence of her mother Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, an ally

As reminded TF1, already in 2020, the artist from Puerto Rico evoked his transgender and non-binary nephew Brendon, calling him with the non-gendered term “nibling”, a contraction of the English words nephew and niece with the sibling which designates a relative.

They were the subject of a film about their transition, Draw with me. A project that the actress herself had carried on her social networks, saying: “It’s about accepting change and challenges with love, and knowing that anything is possible when you do it.”