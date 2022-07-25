Jennifer Lopez is 53 years old: Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, Berthillon… she plays tourists in Paris with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy their honeymoon in Paris, with the couple criss-crossing the French capital hand-in-hand after their celebrated nuptials
For their honeymoon Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen the city of love: Paris. The newlyweds set off for France, where they immersed themselves in the cultural richness of the French capital. And it must be said that the tandem has not been idle! The Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées, a good meal at the Matignon restaurant and at Loulou, located in the Tuileries garden… Passers-by have seen, not without surprise, jlo and Ben Affleck walking on the Pont du Carrousel.
And for their stay, the duo chose the Hôtel de Crillon, a five-star palace located on the Place de la Concorde. And they didn’t take a single room: their respective children, Purple16 years old, and Seraphina13 years old, near Ben Affleck and emma14 years old, near jlo crossed the Atlantic.
A wedding celebrated in Las Vegas
Everything went very quickly between the singer and the actor. Ben and Jennifer said “yes” to each other in the United States, in Las Vegas, as confirmed by the published marriage license, in which their names are visible. Twenty after their first relationship, the two lovebirds have therefore passed an important milestone and are not ready to leave each other!
“I feel lucky and happy and proud to be with him. We’re older now, smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different stages in our lives, we have kids, and we really have to consider all of those things. We’re really protecting ourselves because it’s such a beautiful time in our lives.”had entrusted Jennifer Lopez in February 2022 in the columns of People. The start of a new life, after her engagement to Alex Rodriguezeventually cancelled.
© © Mega / KCS PRESS
2/9 –
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Ben Affleck and his then-ex Ana de Armas in Louisiana on November 13, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
3/9 –
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Capitan Entertainment Center hand-in-hand in Hollywood on December 15, 2021.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
4/9 –
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States, on 7 December 2021.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
5/9 –
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez with her boyfriend Ben Affleck and their children (Emme, Maximilian and Samuel Affleck) spend the day at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, July 4, 2021.
© Agency / Bestimage
6/9 –
00552357_000016
Ben Affleck goes to lunch with his children in Santa Monica, December 18, 2021, while his girlfriend J. Lopez does her Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
7/9 –
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States, on December 7, 2021.
© © Image Press / KCS PRESS
8/9 –
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez on January 2, 2020 in Palm Springs, California.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
9/9 –
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck take a romantic stroll through the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend. New York, July 3, 2021.