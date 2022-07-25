Jennifer Lopez is 53 years old: Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, Berthillon… she plays tourists in Paris with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy their honeymoon in Paris, with the couple criss-crossing the French capital hand-in-hand after their celebrated nuptials

For their honeymoon Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen the city of love: Paris. The newlyweds set off for France, where they immersed themselves in the cultural richness of the French capital. And it must be said that the tandem has not been idle! The Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées, a good meal at the Matignon restaurant and at Loulou, located in the Tuileries garden… Passers-by have seen, not without surprise, jlo and Ben Affleck walking on the Pont du Carrousel.

And for their stay, the duo chose the Hôtel de Crillon, a five-star palace located on the Place de la Concorde. And they didn’t take a single room: their respective children, Purple16 years old, and Seraphina13 years old, near Ben Affleck and emma14 years old, near jlo crossed the Atlantic.

A wedding celebrated in Las Vegas

Everything went very quickly between the singer and the actor. Ben and Jennifer said “yes” to each other in the United States, in Las Vegas, as confirmed by the published marriage license, in which their names are visible. Twenty after their first relationship, the two lovebirds have therefore passed an important milestone and are not ready to leave each other!

“I feel lucky and happy and proud to be with him. We’re older now, smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different stages in our lives, we have kids, and we really have to consider all of those things. We’re really protecting ourselves because it’s such a beautiful time in our lives.”had entrusted Jennifer Lopez in February 2022 in the columns of People. The start of a new life, after her engagement to Alex Rodriguezeventually cancelled.