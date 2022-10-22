Jennifer López is a trend for this original manicure

In recent months, Jennifer Lopez has made fashionable the almond and pearl nail trend that she used for her second wedding with Ben Affleck, and the ‘Milky Nails’ with which he gave a twist to the classic French manicure of a lifetime. Now, leaving behind the light-toned manicures, the interpreter of ‘Jenny From the Block’ has opted for a nail color that perfectly evokes autumn, the most romantic season of the year. And although in recent weeks some celebrities have already been seen with a nail style inspired by ocher, beige, chocolate and burgundy tones, the truth is that JLo’s ‘mocha’ coffee manicure could become the best alternative to replace the classic black enamel that is usually used in the autumn-winter seasons, or the classic nude enamel that is used to go completely unnoticed.





It’s no secret that Ben Affleck’s wife always has perfect nails. For that reason, she has become a great inspiration when looking for the most elegant and trendy styles of the moment, since her trusted manicurist, Tom Bachik, is in charge of carefully studying JLo’s personality and style. to create a manicure worthy of a red carpet. In this way, she has given a twist to one of the most sought-after nail trends of the moment by opting for “the perfect ‘mocha’ tone” of the season and with the opulent touch that characterizes the ‘Diva del Bronx’ .

On this occasion, Jennifer López has reinvented the chocolate brown manicure that was so famous in the 90s and 2000s, to bet on a slightly more neutral tone with cold endings and a velvety finish. This flattering shade highlights your skin tone, hair color and even your makeup, making it one of the most versatile shades out there without the need to choose a nude or white shade to match a Lots of daily looks.

How to choose the perfect shade of JLo?

According to the ‘Marry Me’ star’s manicurist, the perfect shade should be a perfect combination of a brown shade, a bit of chocolate and a ‘milky’ color. So yes, JLo’s manicure looks like it was plucked from a Starbucks. With this original combination, it has been possible to create a washed out tone with little saturation that is ideal to replace a nude. In addition, it has a very subtle grayish hue that gives this curious enamel a much more elegant and luminous touch.

This probably wouldn’t have been our first choice when searching for the perfect fall nail polish. Nevertheless, Jennifer López manages to turn everything she wears into a trend So this color is shaping up to be the ultimate take on the fall brown manicure as it follows in the footsteps of other celebs like Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Lily James who have also all gone for brown manicures in recent days.