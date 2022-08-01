Jennifer Lopez is back on stage, more fashionable than ever!

After her honeymoon in Paris in floral dresses, jeans and romantic blouses, Jennifer Lopez arrived in Capri: if she had stayed there a short time ago with her companion Ben Affleckit is today as Mrs Affleck that she just gave an unforgettable performance at the charity gala luisaviaroma x Unicef.

Saturday July 30, at the Certosa di San Giacomo, jlo occurred for 35 minutes, going from I’m Every Woman of Shaka Khan to his hits like Ready for Tonight, in front of an audience of 950 guests. As a true professional, Jennifer Lopez took care of all the details of her look, from the makeover to the outfit she chose to perform. She also paid homage to Italian style with a set from the brand Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi intended, at the end of the evening, to be auctioned off for a good cause.

Jennifer Lopez during the luisaviaroma x Unicef ​​performance in Capri. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Fausto Puglisi, a story of friendship

The most attentive will remember that Fausto Puglisi has already designed no less than five looks for the famous singer to participate in the Blue Diamonds Gala 2022 organized by the foundation Dodgers. A beautiful story of friendship that has been woven over the years between Jennifer Lopez and Roberto Cavalli.

“Jennifer Lopez has supported me since the beginning, nine years ago, when she saw my first collections”, confirms Fausto Puglisi“She knows exactly what she wants: it was during a dinner in Los Angeles that she asked me to design an outfit for her for this event in Capri. As in the past, I worked at several hands to achieve the final result, with the precious help of the stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haennas well as jlo. For this occasion, I left the American glamor of the 1970s combined with the heritage of Roberto Cavalli : animal print, crystals and feathers for the diva side that comes to life on stage,” he continues. “I’m really happy with this creative dialogue, coupled with mutual loyalty and respect.” Capri’s outfits seal no doubt this long friendship between them.

Testimony of sincere friendship that can also be found on social networks, on the occasion of Jennifer Lopez’s last birthday on July 24, when the Italian stylist posted a photo commenting: “The muse ! The Queen ! Wife !”