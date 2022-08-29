Jennifer Lopez is furious with a guest at her wedding… Kris Jenner denies having “excommunicated” Scott Disick…

August 29, 2022

Halsey performed at Leeds Festival despite food poisoning

“I don’t know how I am still alive.” That’s how Halsey summed up her recent gig at the Leeds Festival in the UK. The singer indeed took the microphone while she was suffering from nasty food poisoning!

And as she explained in an Instagram Story the day after her performance on Saturday morning, she does not have good memories of it. “I’ve played gigs before in horrible conditions, but last night was the worst. I felt like I was on Jupiter continuously. Thank you for being so cool and letting me do what I could to survive the concert! “, she wrote, while thanking the medical team of the festival. This small disappointment did not prevent him from performing the next day in Reading.

Jennifer Lopez lets out her anger against a guest at her wedding

Kris Jenner denies having “excommunicated” Scott Disick from the Kardashian clan

In the Kardashian family, it is the women who hold the helm. And now that Kourtney, the eldest, has married Travis Barker, many fans are wondering why Scott Disick, her ex and father of her three children, is non-existent in their new show on Disney+. From there to accusing Kris Jenner, the matriarch, of having “excommunicated” her son-in-law, there is only one step… which has been taken, pushing the momanager to react.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…He is the father of my grandchildren and holds a special place…We love him and (what has been said is) wrong! “wrote Kris Jenner on Instagram.