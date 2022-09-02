Jennifer Lopez is in ‘heaven’ with Ben Affleck

The 32-year-old rap star traveled by bus as part of his tour with Pitbull, but has been battling motion sickness since the start.

The blonde beauty – who was born in Australia but moved to the US as a teenager to follow her ambitions – wrote on Twitter: “Living on a tour bus for 3 months when you get motion sickness is …anxiety!!!!”

Despite this, Iggy recently revealed that she is loving the experience of being back on tour.

The ‘Fancy’ singer also confirmed she had “a lot of fun” with Pitbull and his crew.

She wrote on the microblogging platform, “Our two touring teams get along so well. Really everyone is having a lot of fun on both sides and everyone is VERY nice to my son. It’s just an environment in which I am happy to be a part!”

Additionally, Iggy confessed that touring allowed him to escape negativity.

The chart-topping star revealed that the tour reminds her that negative comments on social media are actually irrelevant.

Iggy said: “Touring is my favorite time of year because it reminds me every year that nothing negative people say on social media makes sense, and I go home a lot more. enriched. A dream, really.”

In 2021, Iggy announced that she would be taking a break from music for “a few years” to focus on “other creative endeavors”.

However, the rap star later affirmed his return to the music scene via a post on Twitter.

Iggy wrote: “A year ago I was ready to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it was attracting.

“But what I learned is that even when I mind my own business, nothing changes.”

“So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

“I’ll be back. Now cry.