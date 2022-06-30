Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez is our ultimate officewear inspiration! The proof in 5 looks

Photo of James James
0 25 1 minute read

Singer, actress, dancer and producer, Jennifer Lopez is a true business woman. She does not hesitate to display it through her looks, combining professional sensibility and glamor to seize the working girl style. This Wednesday, June 29, she was spotted in the streets of Los Angeles in a very chic outfit, consisting of a romantic white blouse, raw flared jeans and black platform heels.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Claudie Pierlot – Organic cotton blouse

195 €€97.50

Claudie Pierlot

Jacquemus – Le De Nîmes flared jeans with high waist

310 €217 €

Mytheresa

How Jennifer Lopez adopts the working girl style?

Jennifer Lopez runs a veritable fashion marathon, offering us a series of businesswoman outfits. The diva has made this style from which she no longer separates, her new fad and declines it in all its forms!

In monochrome

Not long ago, Jennifer Lopez published pictures of her on her Instagram account, in which she wore a total monochrome camel look Michael Kors, consisting of a woolen coat, a turtleneck cashmere bodysuit, a leather belt and cashmere leggings. She teamed this look from the 2022 collection with aviator sunglasses Baushand & Lomb x Rayban and a bag Marina Raphael.

Instagram happy

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Mango – Turtleneck knit jumper

Sandro – Wide square buckle leather belt

175 €

Galeries Lafayette

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

By night

Last June, Jennifer Lopez caused a sensation on the streets of New York appearing in a white suit And Ochs. An outfit that she accessorized with a metallic silver bag jimmy choo and platform heels Designer Shoe Warehouse of the same color.



