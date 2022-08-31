Jennifer Lopez is our ultimate officewear inspiration!

As a singer, actress, dancer and producer, Jennifer Lopez is a true businesswoman, and she has a knack for pulling together looks that are both professional and glamorous. On Wednesday, June 29, she was seen in the streets of Los Angeles in a chic outfit, consisting of a ruffled white blouse, flared jeans, and black platform heels.

Jennifer Lopez’s best office-friendly looks

Jennifer Lopez’s latest looks are a series of business chic moments.

In monochrome

Not long ago, Jennifer Lopez published shots of her wearing a total monochrome camel Michael Kors look with a wool coat, a cashmere turtleneck bodysuit, a leather belt and cashmere leggings. She paired this look from the 2022 collection with Baushand & Lomb x Rayban aviator sunglasses and a Marina Raphael bag.

By night

In June, Jennifer Lopez was a sensation in the streets of New York wearing in a white And Ochs follows. She accessorized the outfit with a silver metallic jimmy choo bag and Designer Shoe Warehouse platform heels in the same color.