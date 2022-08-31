Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez is our ultimate officewear inspiration!

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

As a singer, actress, dancer and producer, Jennifer Lopez is a true businesswoman, and she has a knack for pulling together looks that are both professional and glamorous. On Wednesday, June 29, she was seen in the streets of Los Angeles in a chic outfit, consisting of a ruffled white blouse, flared jeans, and black platform heels.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Claudie Pierlot – Organic cotton blouse

195 €€97.50

Claudie Pierlot

Jacquemus – Le De Nîmes flared jeans with high waist

310 €217 €

Mytheresa

Jennifer Lopez’s best office-friendly looks

Jennifer Lopez’s latest looks are a series of business chic moments.

In monochrome

Not long ago, Jennifer Lopez published shots of her wearing a total monochrome camel Michael Kors look with a wool coat, a cashmere turtleneck bodysuit, a leather belt and cashmere leggings. She paired this look from the 2022 collection with Baushand & Lomb x Rayban aviator sunglasses and a Marina Raphael bag.

Instagram happy

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Mango – Turtleneck knit jumper

Sandro – Wide square buckle leather belt

175 €

Galeries Lafayette

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses

By night

In June, Jennifer Lopez was a sensation in the streets of New York wearing in a white And Ochs follows. She accessorized the outfit with a silver metallic jimmy choo bag and Designer Shoe Warehouse platform heels in the same color.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rebel Wilson dares with the ‘Barbiecore’ trend

2 mins ago

an Italian club definitely fails Cristiano Ronaldo!

2 mins ago

The Emmy Awards on Right Land: TNT prepares a special with the main nominees

13 mins ago

Mercato: An unexpected offer could arrive for Cristiano Ronaldo

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button