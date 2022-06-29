Jennifer Lopez is proud of her daughter Emme after declaring herself a non-binary person

Just a week from Jennifer Lopez introduced her daughter Emme with binary gender pronouns, at the Dodgers gala, where they sang a duet dazzling the audience with their talent, it was announced that Despite the criticism, the singer is very proud of her daughter.

“Jen is so proud of Emme and the beautiful young woman she has become,” declared a source close to the 52-year-old artist according to Mirror.

according to your statementJLo is a very loving mother who has always supported her children’s decisions and hopes in the future to be an example for other parents who experience a similar situation with their children.

Jennifer Lopez introduced her daughter Emma with neutral pronouns

“She always encouraged Emme and Max to follow the path they think is best, and she hopes it will be an example for other parents.””, he explained.

The informant assures that in a couple of years, Emme could follow in the footsteps of his mother, as he has shown that he has a great talent for singing and dancing and is not intimidated by the big stages.

“Emme is a very sweet and attentive girl, and so talented that it seems that at some point he will enter the world of entertainment, whether it be singing, acting or dancing, ”he said.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme at the Dodgers gala

In the last presentation of Emme Muniz Together with her mother, the youngest of 14 years, she wore a pink outfit made up of two pieces: a shorts and a large shirt. She in addition to a black cap, long socks and black boots.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme at the Dodgers gala

Mother and daughter performed the songs “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri and “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, the famous song with which Emme shone on stage at the 2020 Super Bowl with her mother and that in a way was her stage debut.

