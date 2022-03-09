Jennifer Lopez is seen without makeup and shows off her perfect skin

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most important women of the show and his career reaffirms this, since from the beginning he has shown great talent in front of the camera but also on stage.

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez has proven to be a strong and powerful woman with attitude complemented by her authentic beauty and personality, she recently proved that with the most recent video posted on his Instagram account.

In the publication “The Diva of the Broxn” appear without any makeup in the face, because through this he sought to share your skincare routinewhile wearing only a bathrobe and wearing her incredible hair pinned up.

Although it was about the promotion of the serum belonging to your beauty brandJLo impressed all her followers, who did not hesitate to comment on how radiant she looks at 52 years old.

Jennifer Lopez looks radiant without makeup

To accompany the video, in the description, JLo wrote: “When I’m moved by something, I just have to share it! That JLo Glow Serum is my secret sauce for that unlimited gloweven while filming nights for weeks on locations far away!”

“This serum (my baby) works For all skin types and can seriously revive the skin back to the SUPERSTAR state”, completed “La Diva del Broxn”. Once again, JLo surprised with how radiant she looks.