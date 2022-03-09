Jennifer Lopez is seen without makeup and shows off her perfect skin

James 21 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 57 Views

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most important women of the show and his career reaffirms this, since from the beginning he has shown great talent in front of the camera but also on stage.

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez has proven to be a strong and powerful woman with attitude complemented by her authentic beauty and personality, she recently proved that with the most recent video posted on his Instagram account.

In the publication “The Diva of the Broxn” appear without any makeup in the face, because through this he sought to share your skincare routinewhile wearing only a bathrobe and wearing her incredible hair pinned up.

Although it was about the promotion of the serum belonging to your beauty brandJLo impressed all her followers, who did not hesitate to comment on how radiant she looks at 52 years old.

Jennifer Lopez looks radiant without makeup

To accompany the video, in the description, JLo wrote: “When I’m moved by something, I just have to share it! That JLo Glow Serum is my secret sauce for that unlimited gloweven while filming nights for weeks on locations far away!”

“This serum (my baby) works For all skin types and can seriously revive the skin back to the SUPERSTAR state”, completed “La Diva del Broxn”. Once again, JLo surprised with how radiant she looks.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Stanley Tucci spoke of his fight against cancer: “I’m lucky to be alive”

Stanley Tucci He spoke about his fight against tongue cancer and assured: “I feel incredibly …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved