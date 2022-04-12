Jennifer Lopez is unrecognizable without makeup in a video

Jennifer Lopez is known for her timeless beauty, and in her latest video to showcase her skincare ritual, she confirms her undeniable beauty!

The 52-year-old is a regular at elaborate make-up and the “full glam” style that includes false eyelashes and blush that camouflage imperfections.

In her video to showcase her morning skincare ritual, however, it’s an all-natural Jennifer who steps in front of us, for a change.



via Instagram @Jlo

The singer appears resplendent with health, smooth and shiny skin. Her beauty secret? Her signature J.Lo Beauty treatments, which she promotes, but also the sunscreen, which she has been applying to her face every day for decades and which prevents premature aging of the skin.

Jennifer Lopez also confessed to being a fan of olive oil, which she consumes daily in her diet, but also as a skin product. She also denies using botox injections or Instagram filters to make her skin look young and healthy.

We want to believe it!

