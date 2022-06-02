Jennifer Lopez: JLo shows off abs in her last bikini pose, with a message to Ben Affleck included

Jennifer Lopez has welcomed summer on her social networks as only she knows how. The singer and actress has left her fans speechless by sharing a spectacular photo session in which she boasts a figure in a bikini by the pool.

“Summer mode: activated” (“Summer mode: activated”), is the title that JLo has chosen to spread on the Internet this spectacular pose in which she appears marking abs and showing off toned legswearing a black triangle-style bikini and a matching kimono with butterfly and flower prints, as well as striking XXL sunglasses from versace. The diva from the Bronx completes the look with beige stiletto sandals and manicure with a lot of meaning: His and Ben Affleck’s initials engraved in gold.

Jennifer Lopez, in ‘Summer mode’ activated.@JLO

The photo has caused a furor on the Internet and has received thousands of comments, among which are those of stars like Heidi Klum. What’s more, Jennifer has broken all records, since her post on Instagram has become the one that has achieved the most likes so far in 2022.

The singer, actress and businesswoman often shares photos of this style, but there is no doubt that this time she has surpassed herself. Every time JL uploads an inn, the nets burn. And it is not for less, because who would not like to have their abs and show off their flat stomach as the singer and actress does to their 52 years.

The photo has caused a furor on the Internet.@JLo

The eternal diva of the Bronx premieres a documentary in a few days in Netflix‘Jennifer Lopez: Halftime’ where, as announced, he will reveal part of the secret of his physique and how he prepared for his most anticipated performance: the intermission of Super Bowl LiV in 2020.