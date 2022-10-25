Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore and Jodie Turner-Smith swear by this Gucci bag

Compared to designer micro bags that have recently been in vogue, the large messenger bag Attached There’s something refreshing about it: it’s designed to be functional, meaning you finally have room to carry all your daily essentials to work. We’ve seen stars wear plus sizes in different ways. To Venise, Jodie Turner Smith paired her monogrammed style with an ombre pastel suit and heels. At New York, Jennifer Lopez opted for a more casual style, while keeping it stylish with his oversized white shirt and crisp low-top sneakers. In other cases, celebrities let the bag be the centerpiece: Olivia Wilde has associated its Attached bright red, featuring the iconic green and red strap, to an all-black athletic outfit.

While Hollywood stars have also carried the bags jackie and blonde of Gucci this year it is clear that theAttached, bigger and bolder, is the brand’s next celebrity hit. Wear it, and the paparazzi might even want to take your picture.

Large size Gucci Attache shoulder bag Gucci Attache bag mini size

Large size Gucci Attache shoulder bag Attache Large leather bag €2,750 GUCCI via Mytheresa

Gucci Attache Large Bag €2,750 GUCCI via Mytheresa Large size Gucci Attache shoulder bag

Translation by Amandine Lhoste

Article originally published on Vogue US

Also on Vogue.fr:

Palace Gucci: everything you need to know about the star collection of the moment

How Gucci became the most influential brand of 2022?

In tribute to his “two mothers”, Alessandro Michele parades twins for Gucci in Milan

More Vogue France in video: