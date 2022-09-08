Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Us the Oh-So Breezy Dress We Absolutely Need for Fall

Image credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Who said dresses were only for summer? One of our favorite stunning stars, Jennifer Lopez, stepped out in the most beautiful flowing dress perfect for fall. This outfit made us think about what will be the must-have dress of the coming season.

Long Sleeve Boho Dress: $38.99 – Buy it on Amazon

Since you’re already planning your fall wardrobe, be sure to add this Boho Long Sleeve Dress to your cart. She’s the perfect dupe to recreate JLo’s jaw-dropping look for less than $40. Check out the details of this flowy fall dress that is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

This flowy, bohemian dress is the perfect piece to transition from summer to long-awaited fall weather. It features long sleeves, a fun leopard print and a super chic chiffon fabric. The v-neck is flattering and you can customize the fit with the tie waist. The fabric overlay and cinched cuff style create a flowing and elegant look.

Wear this dress for a special occasion by pairing it with your favorite heels. You can also sport a more casual look by choosing to wear your favorite ankle boots or sneakers for a cozy touch. This dress also works as the perfect seasonal transitional piece, so don’t put away your favorite sandals just yet – they can go perfectly with the look. There are plenty of color options, so you can opt for fall favorites like apricot, green or khaki. You can even take an all-season approach by opting for classic black or a pop of pink.

We have JLo to thank for this fall fashion inspiration. Add this must-have flowy fall dress to your wardrobe now and create some major bohemian vibes.