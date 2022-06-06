Jennifer Lopez: leather dress, daring neckline, very cash speech and tears… She ignites the MTV Awards

Sunday June 5, 2022, Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie Awards ceremony. In tears, the singer and actress delivered a poignant speech.

The star could not contain his emotion… Sunday June 5, 2022, Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award, a prestigious title rewarding her career, during the MTV Movie Awards ceremony. After a video retracing her career was released, it was in a sublime black leather dress that the singer and actress delivered a very cash speech. “I watch these movies and I see all the wonderful people I’ve had the chance to know and work with. You are only as good as the people you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I was very lucky in that regard“, she confided.

In front of the public, Jennifer Lopez dropped: “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and those who broke my heart. Those who were true and those who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow up.“The artist then thanked the disappointment and failure for having taught her to be strong. She also had a thought for her children Max and Emme (14 years old) who would have her”learned to love each other.Tearfully, the star added:I want to thank all the people who told me, face to face – or, when I wasn’t in the room – that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies.Pointing at the audience, she slipped:You are the reason I am here and have been here, and I love you!“

Jennifer Lopez’s thanks to her manager

On stage, Ben Affleck’s fiancée took a moment to thank the one who always believed in her: her longtime manager, Benny Medina. “He doesn’t like me talking about him. He likes to be withdrawn… But he is more than my manager. If there is a person who has believed in me from the beginning, it is him. From the first time I played a little demo of a song I wrote that day. He never let me stop believing in myself. it was him“, she said. After Benny Medina sent her a kiss, Jennifer Lopez added: “You know when someone is by your side, you know when they are there when you are at your lowest and most desperate point, you will never forget it. And you never want to let it down. I think I went on more for you than for me. I love you, thank you (…) It was not easy but I would not change all that for anything in the world.“

