Jennifer Lopez leaves fans speechless with photos in the bathtub

Jennifer Lopez has recently been making a series of revealing statements with his photographs on social networks.

The singer-actress earned the most-liked Instagram photo of the year so far when she showed off her amazing figure poolside just a few weeks ago and is at it again after sharing Instagram stories in a bathtub.

Lopez was promoting face and body products from Sephora in the short video uploaded to the social network as part of its partnership with the world-famous brand.

It is safe between bubbles

The 52-year-old artist clearly has no lack of confidence as she flaunted her amazing physique that was covered only by bath bubbles.

However, that was not always the case, as the singer revealed in her documentary ‘Halftime’ on Netflixwhere he revealed trust issues at a young age.

“When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall and without many curves,” she said.

“I grew up surrounded by curvy women, so I was never ashamed of anything. It was hard when you think people think you’re a joke,” JLo explained.

What do you think of Alex Rodriguez’s new romance?

According to the ET online medium, a source revealed to them that the Bronx Diva “wishes her the best” to her 46-year-old ex-fiancé.

“Jen is focused on herself and doesn’t even think twice about A-Rod or her current love life,” notes the source.

“wishes to [Alex] the best, but it’s not something that bothers her or take up space in your mind at all. He just wants everyone to be happy, no matter what that might entail,” the source added.