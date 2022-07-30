Jennifer Lopez leaves her honeymoon to perform at a charity gala for Ukraine

Jennifer Lopez has returned to work, just a few days after her dream wedding with Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Ben said their ‘I do’ at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16have since set couple goals and treated fans to their adorable snaps from their exotic honeymoon.

But while actor Ben returned to work and traveled to California for filming after reprising his role as Batman, the 53-year-old On the Floor singer was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri on Friday, before performing at the charity gala LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF. on Saturday.

Wearing an animal-print two-piece outfit with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder made her way through a full rehearsal for the show, People reported.

At the end of the night, the custom design will be auctioned off.

Taking place in the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, Capri’s intimate charity event is expected to bring stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, and Vanessa Hudgens.

While Lopez is the main musical guest, the crowd will also be entertained by DJ Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz from Switzerland.

The musical event will also be followed by a charity dinner and auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine, with representatives from UNICEF based in Ukraine to be joined remotely.

The program of Lopez arrives on the heels of her Parisian escapade with her new husband, Ben Affleck.