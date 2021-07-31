Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany

The romantic holiday in Campania of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is already over: the yacht Valerie on which the two divi arrived has left the Gulf of Naples in these minutes, after a stop this morning in the capital of Campania, probably to refuel. The couple of the moment, in recent days, has visited Capri and Positano, sending fans into delirium.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Capri

After three days the idyll in Campania of the couple of the moment ends, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, which landed on 27 July at Capri, sending fans into raptures: the Luxury yacht Valerie, on which they arrived, left the Gulf of Naples a few minutes ago, going up the Tyrrhenian Sea to an unknown destination. For three days, many have followed, on social media, the movements of the singer and the actor, again together 20 years after their previous relationship, ended a step away from the altar: after the stop in Capri, where the two walked through the shopping streets of the Blue Island, allowing themselves some purchases and a lunch, surrounded by residents and tourists , who applauded them as they passed.

After Capri it was the turn of Positano, pearl of the Amalfi Coast, where the visit of the Bennifer – a nickname that dates back to 20 years ago, obtained from the union of the names of the two stars – was more discreet than that made in Capri. JLo and Ben Afflec, from what we learn, in Positano have allowed themselves a dip in the waters of the Gulf of Salerno and then tasted the local delicacies in a well-known restaurant in the area, to return to the trip concluded on the Valerie, anchored off Capri.

Valerie, the yacht that hosted the couple

This morning, finally, the mega luxury yacht arrived in Naples, in front of the mergellina seafront, and the presence of the ship has certainly not gone unnoticed, making fans hope for a visit of the two stars also in the capital of Campania. The Bennifers, however, do not seem to have set foot on Neapolitan soil: probably, the yacht stopped a few hours off the city just to refuel.