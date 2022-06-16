Jennifer Lopez lends her Rolls-Royce to Ben Affleck and the actor ends up in trouble

Everything seems to indicate that The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is going from strength to strength, Well, recently they were seen as a whole family by sharing one of the singer’s luxurious cars. However, the walk that the protagonist of “Batman” undertook with his son in said car ended in an awkward moment that was captured by several cameras. Here we tell you the details!

It all happened on the morning of June 12, when The interpreter of “On the Floor” arrived at a recording studio aboard her Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible valued at more than 500 thousand dollarswhile wearing comfortable clothing for the hours that awaited him inside the cabin.

After said sighting, the luxurious car was captured again a few hours later, although this time the crew members were JLo’s fiancé, Ben Affleck, and his son Samuel.

Affleck and his 10-year-old son visited GameStop to buy some technology items and video games, as revealed by the photographs taken by The Grosby Group.

Although it was all smiles and discreet glances at the paparazzi cameras that immortalized the moment, the protagonist of ‘Deep Water’ and Samuel lived an uncomfortable moment before leaving the place.

This developed when, after making purchases, Ben Affleck was trying to figure out the right way to open the trunk of Jennifer Lopez’s stunning Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible.Something that did not happen.

Even the son he shares with actress Jennifer Garner tried to come to his rescue. However, father and son decided to give up and end up placing their purchases in the front of the vehicle.

