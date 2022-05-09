Jennifer Lopez looks like a 1970s movie star in a fringed coat

As soon as she crosses the threshold of her home, her car, or a shop in Los Angeles on the arm of her companion Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez attracts a horde of paparazzi whose flashes crackle in a fraction of a second. And it did not fail this week!

JLo from the block

On May 5, the 52-year-old singer appeared in the streets of Los Angeles dressed in a look worthy of a 1970s star. On the program, an immaculate coat enhanced with fringes and an integrated belt, a turtleneck associated with a skirt with geometric patterns, a pair of powder pink boots, and round glasses that one can easily imagine on the nose of Sharon Tate in the 60’s. jlo constantly draws on the different decades to hone her style with each of her appearances: in April, she succumbed to the logo T-shirt, a trend of the 1990s that we had almost forgotten, we also noticed her obsession for the dungarees (typical workwear piece of charm), or even for the plunging neckline.

