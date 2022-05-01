Jennifer Lopez looks like a mother and takes Max to her sister Emme’s baseball game in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez was seen heading to her daughter’s baseball game Emme in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

The 52-year-old singer was accompanied by her son Max13, who is the twin brother of Emme.

The mother-son duo chatted on the sidewalk as they headed to the baseball field. López, who recently got engaged for the second time with the actor Ben Affleck shares her two children with her ex-husband Mark Anthony.

Lopez kept it casual throughout the outing, sporting a cropped white t-shirt and a pair of distressed jeans.

The hit maker of On The Floor She completed the look with comfortable white sneakers.

Lopez She wore a stylish pair of tinted sunglasses over her eyes and glamorized her casual ensemble by donning a pair of circle earrings.

Lopez and her ex Anthony initially met in the late 1990s and collaborated on various projects.

The two later began a relationship and later made their union official in 2004.

The former couple later announced that they were hoping to welcome a pair of children into their lives, and the singer gave birth to their twins in 2008.

Nevertheless, Lopez and Anthony eventually separated, and their divorce was finalized three years later.

Lopez surprised fans when she rekindled her romance with Ben Affleckfrom 49 years, after 17 years of separation. The couple had originally met on the set of their box office bomb Gigli in 2002.

They soon began dating and became engaged in 2003. Unfortunately, Lopez and Affleck called off their engagement in early 2004.

The couple initially sparked dating rumors in April 2021 before they went Instagram official with their romance in July. Their meeting occurred weeks after Lopez cancel his engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, Jennifer revealed that she and Affleck they were engaged for the second time.

Lopez opened up about her relationship with Affleck during an interview with People where she noted that she and her partner were well aware of the fact that they had matured over the years.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now and we have to be very mindful of those things.”said.

The interpreter went on to express that she truly believed that one day she would find the right person for her.

Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. “It’s about how loving, open and tolerant you can be.”he expressed.