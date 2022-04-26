Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in a really tiny dress

Jennifer Lopez unveiled a mini and sexy look in an Instagram post on April 25, 2022. Back to this key trend of the season.

Over the past few years, Jennifer Lopez has proven her keen sense of style more than once. This time, it adopts one of the key trends of the season: the mini. Seen several times on fashionistas around the world in recent weeks and during fashion shows Miu Miu spring-summer 2022 then fall-winter 2022-2023 at Paris Fashion Week, the mini length is making a big comeback in our wardrobes. And after the Australian actress Nicole Kidman and the French singer Louaneit’s Jennifer Lopez’s turn to show off her legs in a microscopic dress.

In an Instagram snapshot posted on his account on April 25, 2022, the American star reveals a stunning outfit. Dressed in a short scarlet dress that observers attribute to the house of Saint Laurent, a pair of Christian Louboutin thigh high boots and a white clutch, JLO has concocted the perfect look for an evening with friends. To imitate without moderation…

© J Mayer//SIPA

Blake Lively wears the mini with allure

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one to embrace the mini trend this spring. Blake Lively too and it’s quite successful! It was in a colorful look that the American actress went to 27th birthday of her friend, model Gigi Hadid, in New York on April 23, 2022. Dressed in a tight dress california claw violet Sergio Hudsona pair of red pumps and a matching clutch, the old gossip girl showed off her slender look. If the queen of the Upper East Side chose a micro piece as an evening look, the mini combo + notched loafers also work very well during the day. So it’s up to you!