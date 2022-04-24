Jennifer Lopez makes a curious request to Ben Affleck in her prenuptial agreement

Just a few days after it was announced that Jennifer Lopez is once again engaged to Ben Affleckit has been revealed that the couple is about to sign a prenuptial agreement that contains a clause with which the singer ensures a satisfactory sex life.

According to various media The “Diva of the Bronx” wants to marry Ben Affleck as long aso Make sure you have a minimum of four sexual relations a week.

The Bennifer wedding is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of the year.or, after the couple resumed their relationship, after 17 years ago, when they were about to reach the altar, they canceled everything.

Jennifer Lopez confirmed her relationship with Ben Affleck during the celebration of her 52nd birthday

Photo: Instagram @jlo

The leak of this supposed document has generated divided opinions, since some assure that it is a very intimate issue between the couple that should not have been made known.

It is estimated that The 52-year-old singer’s net worth is around $400 million. while Affleck’s is 150 million dollars.

So far, few details are known about when the wedding will take place. Since JLo announced her engagement and shared details of Ben’s romantic marriage proposal, they have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans.

Some specialists believe that in order to avoid media harassmentBen and JLo will marry in a private ceremony with your closest friends.