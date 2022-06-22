Jennifer Lopez makes an appearance with her non-binary child

On June 16, Jennifer Lopez asked one of her twins to join her on stage in full performance. A rare appearance with her non-binary child.

It is a strong message and benevolence that Jennifer Lopez launched to the whole world. On June 16, while giving a performance at the Blue Diamond Gala, a charity event held in Los Angeles, the singer asked one of her twins to come on stage with her. Proud of her child, born of her love affair with Marc Anthony in 2008, Jennifer Lopez made a point of presenting it using a neutral pronoun, iel (they/them in English). And for good reason ! 14-year-old Emme considers herself a non-binary person, i.e. that they feel “neither male nor female, but in between, a bit of both, neither or other”.

In inviting Emme on stage, Jennifer Lopez explained, grateful: The last time we sang together was in a big stadium like this, and I always ask him to sing with me but he doesn’t want to. » One thing is certain, it’s that this duo won over all the artist’s fans.. The mother and her child sang A Thousand Years, a title by Christina Perri. For this special occasion, Jennifer Lopez’s teenager held in her hands a microphone with the colors of the rainbow, a symbol for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jennifer Lopez, a loving mother

Following this beautiful performance filled with emotions, the international star declared on stage, with a lot of humour: ” So, it’s a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy, in demand and expensive. They cost me a lot of money when they come, but it’s worth it because they are my favorite duet partner of all time.” And it is true that this duo dazzled Los Angeles with all their love and benevolence. JLO is a very understandable mother, a behavior praised by her many fans.