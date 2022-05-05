Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes overalls her fashion obsession

The outfits of Jennifer Lopez when the latter is off-duty are always glamorous and unpredictable. When the 52-year-old star goes shopping on Rodeo Drive in her favorite high-waisted jeans, her heels Giuseppe Zanotti and his sunglasses Celine all eyes are on her. For romantic walks with her fiancé Ben Affleckexpect to see her with an accessory coach ultra-trendy (as a good brand ambassador, she can’t do without her faux fur Studio shoulder bag). As they were once again out, Jennifer Lopezalways hand in hand with Ben Affleckproved once again that the high waist is a trend made to last.

Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles with her fiancé, Ben Affleck.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Casual but still chic

It was on the streets of Los Angeles that the star was photographed in a casual outfit consisting of a white T-shirt and slate gray overalls with single straps, cinched by a belt Chanel in tweed. she was also carrying a large bag Hermes black and a pair of white sneakers Roger Vivier zippered.

Jennifer was pictured carrying her favorite Hermès bag and Coach sneakers in April.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

