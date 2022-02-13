Jennifer Lopez, marriage rehearsal with Ben Affleck on Valentine’s Day – Magazine

Rome, 12 February 2022 – Jennifer Lopez more and more in love a Saint Valentine. The pop star is ready to say yes to her great love of her life, Ben Affleck? For now we are at the title of a romantic comedy, “Marry myself“, Just marry me, just out. But it is impossible to understand where the fiction ends, between the small screen and reality. Of course, the hugs andWhite dress on the red carpet of the film made fans dream.

JLo and the actor they broke up right on the eve of the wedding, twenty years ago. She, 52, has been married three times, has two children; he, 49, has three children, with a divorce behind him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Venice, a sequel of love on the red carpet

Backfire

The flashback after a crazy summer of gossip, with the kiss worldwide at the Venice film exhibition. Who does not remember that pearl of video that immediately went viral, the godmother of the festival Serena Rossi he approaches and shakes hands with the star who a moment later turns his back, and kisses his Ben. The Italian actress replied with a smile and great elegance: “They are back together after 20 years … Love is stronger than everything!”. How to blame her.

Golden moment

For sure, JL is having a lucky season. People dedicated the Valentine’s day cover. The title: “Jennifer Lopez in love”. And the star ecstatically talks about her boyfriend. “We are all in a really good moment – she told the weekly -. I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him, it’s a beautiful love story and we had a second chance“.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were about to leave at the altar in 2004 but then they turned around. The spark reignited last spring. Lopez also reflected on the hype around their story then and this time she intends to do things differently. “We have grown up now – he continues – we have more experience … we have children now and we must be very aware of these things. We are therefore protective because it is a really good time for all of us ”.

Then, true to its role as sex symbol, here is the pop star immortalized with a sensual bob on the cover of Rolling Stone. Life starts again at 50.

