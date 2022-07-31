Jennifer Lopez married to Ben Affleck, her ex makes revelations: “It’s not going to last”

Saturday July 16. Eighteen years after breaking off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married! The couple chose Las Vegas to celebrate their union in the presence of their children. A moment of happiness that all fans of the Bennifers, as they were nicknamed in the past, were looking forward to. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem more fulfilled than ever since they found themselves. There is one who, on the other hand, seems to be pulling his head a little: the singer’s first husband, Ojani Noa.

Jennifer Lopez was just beginning to be known when the couple was formed. Fiery declarations, life projects… The two lovers seemed on the same wavelength until the artist decided to put an end to their marriage. A choice that Ojani Noa did not see coming.

This is the reason why, according to him, the union between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will not last long: “I wish her the best with Ben but I don’t think it will last. Jen is a love lover but she has been engaged 6 times. Ben is her fourth husband. I was the first, she told me that I was the man of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night she told me we would be together forever“, he confided to the Daily Mail. They finally divorced a year later.

Ojani Noah then returned to the circumstances of their meeting, in the bar where he worked at the time: “She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. At first, I had no idea who she was.“The following evenings, Jennifer and Ojani see each other again:”It was very romantic. Instant and intense. We felt it all over our body.“After the first kiss, the relationship settles, similar to a fairy tale:”I felt like Mr. Cinderella.” Unfortunately, the end will not have been as happy as for the Disney heroine. Twenty-four years later, Ojani Noa has still not forgotten his romance with Jennifer Lopez. Perhaps he secretly hopes for the recover one day…