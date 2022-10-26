Jennifer Lopez, more chic than ever in a little black Dior dress

This Saturday, October 8, 2022, Loren Ridingerthe wife of the American tycoon J.R. Ridingergathered family and friends of her late husband in Miami Beach to celebrate his life. Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys… An audience of star-studded guests took part in the JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life whose Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez which for the occasion, played the card of sobriety with a very chic look.

Jennifer Lopez bets on the black dress

The star wore a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline signed by the house Dior. She paired it with platform sandals jimmy choo black shoes, her to go shoes and a bag Chanel. A silhouette that Jennifer Lopez sublimated with many jewels: she sported a river of diamonds around her neck, matched with earrings and rings, as well as a gold cuff.

