Jennifer Lopez more diva than ever… and furious to have to share the Super Bowl with Shakira!

Nearly two years after her performance at the Superbowl halftime, Jennifer Lopez finally unveils behind the scenes of the exceptional show in the new documentary dedicated to her. And the least we can say is that the singer did not really appreciate the course of the festivities.

This Wednesday was unveiled in preview Half-time, the documentary on the career of Jennifer Lopez. The opportunity for viewers to immerse themselves in the star’s performance at halftime at the Superbowl 2020. A moment that did not leave only good memories for Ben Affleck’s companion, whom we discovered absolutely furious in archival footage. The reason ? J-Lo couldn’t stand having to share the spotlight with her colleague Shakira! Indeed, behind the dantesque show of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was hiding the dark anger of the singer who felt “insulted“That we don’t give him his own show.

“We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, it’s simple, we only have 5 minutes left. But, there are certain songs that we have to sing. We need to have our own times of singing. This doesn’t have to be a fucking dance reverie. We must sing our message“we hear the star rebel in front of his manager. “It’s the worst idea in the world to put two stars at halftime at the Superbowl. It was the worst idea in the world” hammered the interpreter ofOn the floor. During the same sequence, Benny Medina, J-Lo’s manager, gave it a layer by speaking of an insult. “It’s an insult to say that it takes two Latinas to do the work that has always been done by one artist.“Shakira will appreciate…

It is worth remembering that among the most memorable performances of the traditional Superbowl, there have been several collaborations between artists. In particular the famous duet between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake in 2004. Or again this year with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.