Jennifer Lopez, more in love than ever, declares her love for Ben Affleck in a romantic video

In a relationship for almost a year and a half, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spin the perfect love. Moreover, the actor proposed to J-Lo a few months ago.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, which took place on June 19, 2022, the singer, business woman and actress chose to declare her love to her future husband. In a post on Instagram, where we discover unpublished images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in their intimacy, Jennifer Lopez shared her love for all to see. She wrote : “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, caring, and selfless dad ever. #Happy Father’s Day my love.” An adorable message that proves his love for Ben Affleck. A video that was liked in one hour by more than 400,000 people.

The ideal couple

As a reminder, actor Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been in a relationship for several years in 2002 before this romance ended. Many years later, the couple reformed in 2021 and is now living its most beautiful story.

Last April, we learned that Ben Affleck had proposed to J-Lo in the most beautiful way: “Saturday night, in my favorite place in the world (a good bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. I was totally caught off guard and just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying, trying somehow to realize that after 20 years this is happening again, I was truly speechless. “Is that a yes?” asked Ben Affleck, “I said YES, of course it’s a YES”, replied Jennifer Lopez. A fairy tale story.

Read also :

Emma Thompson, 63, talks about sexuality in women without taboos

Drugs, nudity, forced labor… Britney Spears opens up about what she experienced under guardianship