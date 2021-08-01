Jennifer Lopez, multi-year agreement with Netflix – Tv

Jennifer Lopez with Netflix to promote inclusivity. The star has just signed a multi-year contract with the streaming giant. Along with production partners Benny Medina and President of Nuyorican Productions Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez will produce a list of film and television content, with several actresses, writers and directors. The actress, singer and executive director of Nuyorican Productions will star in two Netflix feature films. The films are “The Mother”, directed by Niki Caro (“Mulan”), and “The Cipher”, based on the novel of the same name by Isabel Ojeta Maldonado. “In all aspects of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. Working with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring powerful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world,” Scott Stuber, Netflix’s global director of movies, said in a statement.

“We believe there is no better home for us than a creative company that looks ahead and intends to challenge conventions and propose itself directly to millions of people in the world who no longer see art and entertainment with the boundaries and limits of the past,” JLo told The Hollywood Reporter, commenting on the agreement reached with Netflix. “At Nuyorican Productions, we’re delighted to have found like-minded associates at Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the rest of the team, and we can’t wait to get down to business right away.”