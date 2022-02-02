Jennifer Lopez: My love with Ben Affleck is sacred

No, this time it’s not just a flirt. What is between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it is much more. Don’t just call it backfire. The second chance that the two actors gave to their love is something that “we hold it sacred“. This is how JLo defined it in an interview with the magazine People.

Jennifer Lopez: What she confessed to People

A blessing, a divine sign. The music and movie star doesn’t mince words to define the relationship with Ben Affleck. This is a particularly happy moment for her: proud mother of two twins, the romantic comedy comes out on February 10 Marry M. Marry me, who will see her in the role of the protagonist. But there is more. Her heart is beating again thanks to a former love. “I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with himHe told the American magazine. “It’s a beautiful love story and we got a second chance“.

Jennifer Lopez: the trailer for Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the flashback last spring

They ran the 2002 and 2004 when Bennifer entered the world of the star system, immediately becoming one of the most beautiful and envied couples of the star system. But it doesn’t last long. Media exposure contributes to their separation and they both go their separate ways. They have other relationships, they both become parents. But certain loves, you know, do not end and are destined to return. Just like it happened to them. And since last spring they are a couple again. “I feel very happy and blessed to be in a happy and loving relationship, and I want to do everything I can to protect and keep her safe.or”.

The Bennifer 2.0? A different chapter

“It’s nice how it feels very different than it was years ago»Explains JLo, underlining that today’s story is completely different from the Bennifers of many years ago. “There is more appreciation and awareness. When you find someone and you really love them and you have a second chance … This is a very rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.“. In his words there is all the love for Ben. But also the awareness of being different people, now adults. And the will not to want to waste this gift of fate. Also avoiding excessive media exposure. “We both thought, “Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of this to come into play again.” We are bigger now, we are smarter, we have more experience” has explained. “We are in different places in our life, now we have children and we need to be aware of these things. We are so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us“.

Proud of the man he is today

Jennifer does not hide the pride in the path followed by the actor to improve himself. In the past, in fact, Ben Affleck had problems with alcoholism that often led him to rehab. “Seeing the person, the human being, the man he is today, the father he is today, the partner he is … this is all I ever knew he was and wanted to be“, has explained.

Love wins over everything

And to those who ask questions about the difficulty of introducing a new partner to their children, Jennifer replies with simplicity: “When you are in a good and healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. All»Assures a new and in love JLo. Because there is a new philosophy of life that she has decided to embrace: the power of love. “I honestly believe that love rules everything. Love always wins over everything: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, open, willing to accept you can be. Don’t have an ego on things and embrace all the good, always looking at the positive“.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION