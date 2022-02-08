Jennifer Lopez, new sexy look at 52: “With Ben Affleck I found the love of my life”

In Marry me, the latest film in which she stars opposite Owen Wilson, is a singer struggling with success: a life always in the spotlight that can really be very difficult to manage. Especially for the life of a couple. And with the protagonist Jennifer Lopez, one of the most beloved stars in the world, who on the cover of Rolling Stones at the age of 52 shows off a screaming new look, has a lot in common. The Latin star has recently returned with Ben Affleck and reflected on the reasons for their breakup in 2004.

MORE INFORMATION

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck increasingly “masters” of the red carpet

New look

In an interview with Rolling Stone where Jennifer Lopez shows off her new short haircut, a bob that has already become a trend, the singer talked about her past in the Bronx and also her first relationship with Affleck: “It was brutal at the time. Ben and I were so in love, It was one of the happiest times of my life. But we were often criticized and that really destroyed our relationship from the inside, because we were just too young to understand at the time what really was the most important things in life.“. At the time, in the early 2000s, they were both at the peak of their careers, so constantly in the spotlight, which didn’t do their relationship any good. Now, nearly 20 years later, Jennifer Lopez feels very lucky to have found the love of her life again: “We are very lucky. How we protect what we have and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance we have now, the benefit of the experience and wisdom we have gained over the years.“. The singer feels really happy today, with a newfound serenity that she hadn’t experienced for a long time: “I am really happy, probably more than I have been in my entire life. I always try to live with gratitude. But today, most of all, if you ask me what my first thought was, it’s, ‘Thank you. Thank you, God, for this day. Thanks for my life“.