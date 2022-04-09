Jennifer Lopez officially engaged to Ben Affleck, 20 years after first marriage proposal

Their love story had started so well. It was in 2001 that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fell in love with each other on the set of the film. Troubled loves. During three years, the singer and the actor will live a passionate idyll, before separating in 2004. The actor married the following year with Jennifer Garner. Together, they had three children: Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (12 years old) and Samuel (9 years old). In 2015, the couple announce their separation. For her part, Jennifer Lopez had been spinning the perfect love with Alex Rodriguez since 2017. The couple who were to get married before the first confinement going through a crisis and undergoing couples therapy.

In March 2021, Page Six announces that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have separated. An anonymous source said that their separation was due to suspicions of infidelity aimed at the athlete. Since then, the young woman, alone with her children, has climbed the slope thanks to the support of her relatives, but also her ex, Ben Affleck, whom she saw for the first time in May 2021. The couple “Bennifer” is back !

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflleck engaged

Very discreet about his reunion with the 49-year-old actor, the young woman changes her tune and formalizes her relationship little by little. The duo has just moved in together in a villa on the heights of Los Angeles. Further proof that between them, it’s solid, this Saturday, April 9, Jennifer Lopez announced on social networks to have something to confide in his OnTheJLo newsletter. Very moved, the singer then declares in video to have a big announcement “very personal” to do, before the camera reveals a sumptuous ring encrusted with diamonds on her ring finger. Very quickly, the interpreter of On The Floor bursts into tears, contemplating the jewel, who formalizes his engagement with the ex of Jennifer Garner. It must be said that this act on the part of the actor, is reminiscent of his first request in 2002, which ended in a breakup. But this time, it’s the right one!

In an interview with People the singer confided in his reunion with the actor. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very aware of those things. It’s a beautiful result that it happened in this way at this time in our lives when we can really appreciate, celebrate and respect each other.”. At 52, Jennifer Lopez once again tastes happiness. Hope it lasts !