Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck: why they broke up (the first time)



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the return of “Bennifer”. The long love story

Jennifer Lopez revealed why she ended the relationship with Ben Affleck. Today they are more united than ever and it is no secret that they have returned to date, finding thatlove overwhelming that had united them for the first time.

There are those who spoke ill of “Heated soup”, but you know: the heart is not commanded. Although there are still critics who are not convinced that this flashback is only a will-o’-the-wisp, the golden couple of America is proving the exact opposite to the world. Passionate kisses and even holidays together, even in the presence of her children, deny any rumor that goes against the grain.

Yet there was a time when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s paths parted. The two were young and very much in love at the time, but something went wrong and a source close to JLo revealed to Pagesix the real reason for this abrupt break. Jennifer and Ben, nicely nicknamed “Bennifer”, have made an entire generation dream with their story, but as always there is a twist of the coin that lies behind every apparently inexplicable decision.

The gossip site exclusively reports the words of the (anonymous) source, explaining the reason that led Lopez to quit the actor: “Jennifer has always seen Ben as the one who escaped. She was devastated after they broke up, even though at that moment she felt she had no choice but to cancel their engagement. (…) As warm and solid as their relationship was, in the end they were on very different tracks. Jennifer was ready to settle down and have children, but Ben still didn’t want to give up her style of bachelor life. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come back, even though it broke her heart to put an end to things. “

Ben Affleck, in essence, would have “forced” the gorgeous J.Lo to leave him, simply because then he had no intention of starting a family. The pop star has always commented on this story with sadness in her heart, admitting that it was her first real disappointment in love.

The singer also added, in some subsequent interviews, that thanks to Marc Anthony (who later married) has found a smile and trust in love, a feeling to which after each breakup we find it hard to trust. Jennifer is no exception: she is really one of us.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck had also managed to rediscover serenity, effectively abandoning the intention of being a bachelor for life. While his ex was married to Marc Anthony, the actor married colleague Jennifer Garner in 2004. They both had children and, after the related divorces, also other love stories. Just think that Jennifer Lopez was about to get married again with Alex Rodriguez, but due to irreconcilable differences, the two have come to the conclusion that they remain friends, despite the singer having done everything to recover the relationship.

Yet fate would have it that the streets of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after 17 years, crossed again, to find themselves more united and close-knit than ever. The fate of the times is truly unpredictable.