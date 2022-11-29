Jennifer Lopez on her split from Ben Affleck: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Newlyweds of the year 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gone through many ups and downs to get there. It was indeed necessary to wait almost twenty years to see them (finally) marry. Falling in love in 2002 and engaged in 2003 (just after Jen finalized her divorce from Cris Judd), they ended their relationship in January 2004, unable to handle the media pressure. A break that strongly marked Jennifer. In an interview broadcast on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new album, This Is Me… Now (the answer to This Is Me… Thenreleased in 2002), the singer and actress remembered how much she had suffered from this separation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: made for each other

“It was so painful after our breakupJ.Lo, 53, told host Zane Lowe. When we annulled this marriage twenty years ago, it was the biggest heartache of my life. Honestly, I thought I was going to die. And Jennifer continues: “It sent me into a spiral for the next 18 years, where I couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, there is a happy ending. The kind of ending that would never happen in Hollywood”.

Jennifer and Ben nevertheless rebuilt their lives relatively quickly after the breakup of their engagement. Five months later, the interpreter of Love don’t cost a thing married Marc Antony (no time to lose!), and it was around this time that Ben started dating Jennifer Garner (whom he would marry a year later). There were children, divorces, new loves… Until Bennifer found himself again, in the spring of 2021.

The lovers of yesteryear understood that they were always made for each other, “It was me and you. That’s all. Until the end, until the end. That’s all. It will be us”. No more time to waste.