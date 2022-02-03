Jennifer Lopez on love for Ben Affleck: “Some things are forever”

At first it seemed a suspicious flashback, a publicity stunt, he had hypothesized some malignant, but between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck things couldn’t be more true.

The credit goes, first of all, to a serious commitment and to what having already been together has taught them. “I would say that the first time we learned our lesson”said the singer and actress in an interview with New York Times, defining the intention to carry on this relationship as “sacred”. “You must always do what makes you feel good, but at the same time you learn from the past, the second time you do things better ».

Lopez described her relationship with Affleck as a “true love,” which shows how “Some things may be forever, but that doesn’t mean they only have a straight line.” The only wish? “I want my future to be filled with happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everyone just wants to be happy with someone to grow old with, and right now I feel good about that. ‘

A full-blown declaration of love from JLo, who also spoke to Ben Affleck People, pointing out the big mistake made the first time, namely that of being not very careful with the press. “We were naive and our relationship was a bit ‘trampled,” continued the star. “Today we are more adult, intelligent, we have more experience we are in different phases of our life, we have children and we need to be very aware of this. We are so cautious because it is a very beautiful moment for all of us ».

THE Bennifer, in short, they are back, but they have little in common with the couple who made fans dream from 2000 to 2004. Affleck also underlined it, a few months ago, when he told the wonder of second chances: “I can say that it’s definitely nice for me . My life now reflects not only the person I want to be but the person I really feel I am. “

For them, there are no doubts, the second is good.