Jennifer Lopez on the cover of Allure: ‘I never wanted to be thin: I love my curves’

The pop star is the protagonist of the cover of the fashion magazine and gives us a close-up in which she demonstrates all her beauty, in spite of 51 springs. But he also gives us much more: in the long interview released he talks about many important issues, from the body positive to the pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement

The face of Jennifer Lopez framed on the cover of the March issue of Allure is yet another proof of how much this multifaceted star is the quintessence of beauty. A beauty that is not only thanks to Mother Nature: it is a beauty that is not merely aesthetic (even that undoubtedly exists) but that seems to come from afar, from within. And as soon as you hear the star speak, you understand that it comes from what every woman and human being in general deserves to indulge in: accept yourself. In the long interview that JLo gave to the fashion and beauty magazine, the singer, actress, dancer, entrepreneur, showgirl, record producer and even film producer (just to say how many professional souls lurk in one person) has once again revealed the his secret: love each other, with indulgence and acceptance. Everyone is wondering what the trick of beauty, that “painting in the attic” (to put it à la Oscar Wilde) or that soul sold at the crossroads (to put it in a more bluesy sauce). In short, where is the trick? What is the secret that makes a 51-year-old woman look toned, sunny, gorgeous and fresh like a little girl? Well, what if her beauty secret was actually a psychological, not to say existential, secret? What any of us, woman or man or genderless, should learning from Jennifer Lopez is love for oneself.

In the interview given to Allure, the pop star tells a lot about herself, about what she has experienced over the years (also focusing on the beginnings of her career, in a historical period in which very thin bodies dictated by the impossible aesthetic canons of the catwalks of the time were most popular) and what he is experiencing now, in a pandemic. And as always she managed to give an enlightening look at everything, with that load of positivity that has always characterized it. Positivity that Jenny from the Block has never lost, although her life and career have certainly not been a walk in the park. She had to sweat everything, every little thing. But as she assures us in this interview, “If you work hard, you can accomplish something. You can win the medal “, or”if you work hard, you can accomplish something. You can win the medal“.

The beginnings of Jennifer Lopez’s career and the relationship with her curves

Jennifer Lopez removes makeup live for her make-up line The nineties in which JLo made his debut in showbiz – first on the big and small screen and then also in the world of the seven notes – were marked by the wrong aesthetic standards to be imposed, that is those often impossible (if the build and your natural body shape do not allow it) of excessive thinness.

And returning to what was mentioned in the above parenthesis, Lopez’s build and silhouette certainly do not go along with a very thin body shape and her buttery shapes typical of Latin (as well as Mediterranean) beauty in Nineties they weren’t exactly in trend. The pop star told ad Allure: “When I began to tread the scene it was the period in which the aesthetic canons wanted everyone to be bread sticks. It was like, ‘Well, you’re not. How do you feel? ‘ ‘I feel great about it! “ Jennifer Lopez has never felt out of place, much less in her junoesque and beautiful body because whoever is inside it feels at ease (it seems that this is the secret of beauty, a bit like that of elegance is not the dressed in itself but how you wear it). Loading... Advertisements In addition to coming “from the block” and therefore having found herself struggling with ghettoizations and prejudices of all kinds, from racism to gender inequality, what JLo did was also fight a personal battle against the aesthetics imposed by fashion. A personal battle that has served not only her but all of us: her undoubted beauty has managed to crumble many prejudices also on the aesthetic and physical level, paving the way for diversity, curvy pride and positive body movement.

Show your best as a woman

Ben Affleck: “Jannifer Lopez victim of sexist and racist comments” The other big secret of Jennifer Lopez, besides self-acceptance, is to show herself as a human being even before as an artist. He clearly says it to Allure. “My idea was to show the best of me not only as an artist but the best as a woman. The best of being Latin American. I felt that I represented Latin Americans, represented women and represented people of my age in a light that was very positive and strong.”Said the celeb.

Jennifer Lopez and the pandemic

Jennifer Lopez on her wedding to Alex Rodriguez: there is no rush He did not even neglect to talk about the present, so obviously the pandemic. However, in this case too it has managed to give a less dramatic cut, as if to seek beauty in everything, even in a global emergency.

She clearly expressed her concern and the pain the pandemic has brought to everyone, including herself. “In the midst of the pandemic, [mia figlia] Emme came to me crying. It was like he said to me ‘Why is all this happening?’ It was a very emotional thing because I tried to comfort her and myself at the same timeLopez said.

Yet he added what could be the only positive note, especially for a star of his caliber perpetually busy on the set and on world tours, therefore not much at home: “I miss creating and running at 150 per hour. But with Alex … Like, ‘I love being home. I love my links on Zoom. I love knowing that the children are there and that you are there all the time. It was a pleasant thing. We have to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was helpful for us in our relationship ”.

JLo and the Black Lives Matter movement

Jennifer Lopez: the new look conquers the public, 3 million likes The pop star also spoke out about the movement Black Lives Matter and on Latin Americans, of which she feels a strong representative. And she admitted that she felt compelled to make her own contribution. “I remember when my son came to me and said ‘Mom, some of my YouTubers told us what we should do and I listened to them. You have a lot of people listening to you. ‘ It was his way of telling me that I should do something. He probably heard me complaining about what was happening in the world”Revealed Jennifer Lopez. So once again he gave us a lesson in life even before success. Because the secret of his success is that he puts life and who he is first, including curves, ethnicity and age.