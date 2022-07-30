Jennifer Lopez once revealed that Hollywood changed her

ads

Jennifer Lopez has been in the business long enough to experience the ups and downs of stardom. After her years in the business, the actress admitted that the industry has finally changed her. But it’s a change she initially tried to fight against.

Jennifer Lopez once thought she couldn’t be herself because of her fame

Jennifer Lopez | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was once known for being very open and candid about her life experiences. At first, the star of Marry Me felt comfortable enough in the spotlight to be herself. But after a while, she discovered that being herself was not compatible with her newfound stardom.

“You thought you were going to be able to be yourself and be true to yourself, and you were like, ‘I’m not going to change,'” Lopez said in an interview with Oprah. “But the media has changed dramatically. I’ve seen it change over the past 10 years. And they won’t let you be yourself anymore. »

Lopez began to notice that the gossip surrounding her personal life even began to distract from her profession.

“I love what I do so much,” she continued. “And the idea that this image, this madness, this soap opera that they’re trying to create all the time, that that would be more important than what I do? »

How fame changed Jennifer Lopez

the Hustlers actress once admitted that she has become less open about her relationships when speaking to the media. That’s because Lopez wanted to shift the focus away from her personal life and refocus it on her acting work.

“To avoid the limelight, I just try to focus on getting back to what I’m doing, what I’m doing as an artist and not what I’m doing when I’m at home,” said she once said in a 2007 interview with Movieweb.

She also talked about how the media taught her to be less transparent than before. It was a huge change for the actor, who was used to letting others in.

“I’ve always had this attitude — maybe it’s the Bronx in me or whatever — that I’ve always been there. I am very open. I’m a free spirit by nature so I didn’t think about what I was doing. But this job has changed me. I didn’t want to, but it changed me,” she added. “It made me a much more reclusive and private person. As you get older – and I’ve been in the business for over 15 years now – and as you go through and go through different things, you realize that you have to set limits. You have to do it for your life. »

Jennifer Lopez once considered leaving Hollywood because of all the attention

The actress Selena once confided that she had come to a point in her life when she had paid far less attention to stories about her.

“It’s funny, from the start, I was really scouted and plagued by this. Lots of stories, lots of lies, lots of things where you’re trying to figure out, ‘How did this happen? How did I become this person? What I learned is that none of that matters. And it doesn’t really bother me anymore,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Lopez also claimed that at some point her fame became so overwhelming that she considered quitting the company.

“I’ve learned that I know who I am, I know what I’m doing, I know I’m a good person, I know I’m just working my ass out here and trying to fulfill myself creatively. There was a time in my life when it was such a big part and it was so hurtful and so hard that you think, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore, I don’t want to be the person on the cover of the magazine every week for two and a half years, I don’t. It’s crazy. Why me ? »

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Nighttime Skincare Routine You Should Have Been Doing All Along

ads