Jennifer Lopez once revealed that she wrote one of her hit songs because she was depressed

Jennifer Lopez has written many hit songs during her long and historic career. But she once revealed that one of her hit songs was a response to the depression she experienced thanks to her fame.

Jennifer Lopez once explained that it was easy to succumb to fame

Lopez knows well the hardships that overwhelming fame and attention can bring. Many celebrities are able to manage their notoriety well enough to live a stable life. However, there are some who struggle with their fame much more than others.

In a 2018 interview with People, the Marry me The actor once explained how easy it is to succumb to fame. famous.

“You just have to handle it with grace and humility and be grateful for every moment,” she said. “That’s all I can tell you because it’s a tricky thing. You see people succumb to it all the time. You go, ‘Why did this artist kill himself or did this one end up doing this, or this one self-destruct?’ It is not easy. It’s not for everyone—to be watched and scrutinized and judged and praised. Even being greeted is scary. It’s so many things, and it’s a lot of energy to manage.

Jennifer Lopez once wrote ‘Feeling So Good’ because she was depressed

“Feeling So Good” was the fourth single from Lopez’s debut studio album 6. The song is meant to be an upbeat record, taking Lopez and her listeners back to much simpler times.

“You have no worries in the world; it’s sunny outside, you find a $20 bill on the floor, the train is on time, you’re going out with your friends, you’ve been waiting for it all week, you get out of work early, that outfit you wanted was on sale — all of it,” Lopez said in a 1999 interview with the LA Times.

As positive as the balance sheet was, the Selena The star shared that she wrote the track when she was at a brief low point. She began to feel disillusioned with her fame. But she would soon bounce back when she was reminded that her stardom was what she originally wanted.

“I wrote this song because I felt depressed at some point when I was making the album. I regretted how crazy this life is, how unstable it is. Then one day I woke up and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? This is what you always wanted; you do what you want, you are the luckiest girl in the world,” she said.

How Jennifer Lopez learned to manage her fame

Lopez now lives with her fame for decades. Through her experiences and growth, she learned to manage her fame and accept what her fame meant to others.

“I just try to stay super aware that I have a responsibility,” Lopez said in another interview with the LA Times. “And it’s not that I don’t have bad days. I am a human being. »

The Hustlers The actor also gave advice to fellow actors as he explained how she became good at being a celebrity.

“I have the impression that there is a responsibility when one is a public person. You cannot circumvent this. I know we all wanna be like, ‘I just wanna be me’ and I just wanna do this and I just wanna do that. And I don’t care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And it’s all about being your best self. And I think that’s where I keep my spirit,” she added.

