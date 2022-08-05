Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez once revealed that she wrote one of her hit songs because she was depressed

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 59 3 minutes read

Jennifer Lopez has written many hit songs during her long and historic career. But she once revealed that one of her hit songs was a response to the depression she experienced thanks to her fame.

Jennifer Lopez once explained that it was easy to succumb to fame

Jennifer Lopez | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Lopez knows well the hardships that overwhelming fame and attention can bring. Many celebrities are able to manage their notoriety well enough to live a stable life. However, there are some who struggle with their fame much more than others.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 59 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Mercato Manchester United: a Brazilian club for Cristiano Ronaldo?

5 mins ago

The truth about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship

16 mins ago

Selections: For Ronaldo, Brazil has good chances in the World Cup “if Neymar is 100% physically”

38 mins ago

Better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag?

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button