Jennifer Lopez opens up about how stormy her relationship with her mom was before she was famous

JLO She has shown how strong, disciplined and brave she has been over the years to become one of the most iconic stars of this generation. As she tells it in her Netflix movie “Halftime”, in which she shows how she prepared for the Super Bowl halftime, in which she participated with Shakira. Jennifer Lopez faced a world of adversity before becoming famous, one of them was her mother, with whom she had a bad relationship in her youth, because she prevented her from fulfilling her dream of being a professional dancer and actress.

The revelations of the Jennifer Lopez documentary

Jennifer Lopez He opened his heart to tell the audience how heavy it was to prepare for the Super Bowl halftime show. Meanwhile, she at the same time tells how his beginnings were and the problems she faced during her youth in order to become the world-class star she is today.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Archive

Jennifer Lopez reveals that her mother mistreated her for wanting to be a dancer

With pain and vulnerability, Ben Affleck’s fiancée told the cameras that initially her mother opposed her dedicating herself to the shows, which caused great discussions between the two and even blows. memories that JLO She keeps very deep in her heart, but they have catapulted her to where she is today.

“She did whatever it took to survive, and it made her stronger, but it also made her tougher. She could beat you up, just like that. My mom always made it clear to me that if I wanted to keep seeing under her roof, I had to continue my studies. One night we had a stronger fight than usual and I left,” the actress confessed in her Netflix documentary.

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with her mom

Over time, the “Bronx Diva” had the maturity to understand her mother’s fears about her future and they were able to work on their relationship. So that Guadalupe Rodriguez and Jennifer, currently, get along amazing.

The Lopez’s mom It has also played an important role in the singer’s life and her relationship with Ben Affleck, because shortly after their reconciliation in 2021, the ‘Batman’ actor was seen with his mother-in-law hanging out in a casino, verifying that both they felt comfortable starting a family again.

