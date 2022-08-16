Jennifer Lopez opts for a chic and simple look during her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they got back together in 2021, nearly 17 years after their first engagement ended and just weeks after the singer split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. But the love story has continued to grow stronger and, this Saturday, July 16, the couple married in a discreet ceremony in Las Vegas.

The lovers said “I do” at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Vice City. Jennifer Lopez shared details of the special day, including photos, in her On The JLo newsletter, which she signed “Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is adorable. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for 20 years, she begins. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world… We all wanted the same thing — to be recognized by the world as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage,” she explained.

Several people in the star’s entourage shared images of her simple and elegant look for the occasion.

Her hairdresser and friend, Chris Appleton, was commissioned to do her beauty.

Of her wedding, she continues: “With the best witnesses imaginable, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and we got together. given the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives. But in the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined. A wedding we dreamed of long ago that came true (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and each other) in the end. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love each other, to care for each other, to understand each other, to be patient, loving and kind. Hello. We had that. And much more. The best night of our lives. Thank you Little White Wedding Chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room,” the star added.

This is the singer’s fourth marriage and the actor’s second.

Closing her note, the superstar told readers how much her life is now full of love. “They were right when they said ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have it in abundance, to have a wonderful new family of five amazing children, and a life we ​​have never had so much to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past midnight in the tunnel of love, with your kids and whoever you’ll spend your life with. . Love is a big thing, maybe the best thing — and it’s worth the wait.”

Long live lovers!

