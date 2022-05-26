Jennifer Lopez or how to wear Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

All the sneakers that will elevate your 2022 looks

In his public appearances at events, to go for a walk with his partner or in his days non-stop of errands: Every time Jennifer Lopez steps out on stage, she leaves behind a new style lesson. Now that the singer and actress is embarking on a host of new projects, such as the film about Cinderella either half-time -his own Netflix documentary-, is incorporating into his day-to-day outfits off-roader to support that frenetic pace of life.

The last one that has taught us this proves it. Jennifer Lopez was seen on the streets of Los Angeles wearing one of the most comfortable outfits that we have seen outside the gym. bet on a white tracksuit set, made up of a sweatshirt crop (which, as Victoria Beckham taught us, is ideal to wear at any age) and baggy pants, to which she added several details that raised her look sports.

The artist knows perfectly how to turn an outfit sport in one casual with success and, for this reason, she decided to wear this outfit with a high bow that revealed her silver XXL hoop earrings, one of the most recurrent bets in her appearances. To raise his outfit even more, he opted for straight-cut pasta sunglasses and a bag. shopper black.

If anything was striking in this look it was his slippersone of the trends that climbs the most steps on the podium of current fashion trends since the beginning of last year and that others have already worn celebrity, like the model Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner, on their walks.

The sneakers that Jennifer Lopez chose for this outfit were the Nike Air Force 1, combined in brown and white. A highly demanded design in stores that, although it is not currently on the Nike website in that color, it does continue to sweep sales in other color combos.

Few are the celebrities who have resisted wearing this model of shoes. The Nike Air Force 1 They have been incorporated both in street outfits and even in those who have posed in front of the photo call most photographed in recent years. A footwear option that, little by little, begins to find a place in the back of the wardrobe.

