Jennifer Lopez out with her daughter for Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez again attracted all eyes this Sunday on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The international star took advantage of the beautiful Malibu weather to have lunch by the water with her 14-year-old daughter Emme. The teenager, accompanied by a friend, wore a camel vest, matching her pants, a white blouse and brown Dr. Martens. Camouflaged behind thick sunglasses, the interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” wore a long white dress covered with an ecru jacket.

The trio were photographed by the paparazzi getting out of the singer’s vehicle, a white convertible Bentley, in front of the private club Soho House. Jennifer Lopez’s son, Max, was absent.

Failing to publish a photo with her twins, Ben Affleck’s fiancée shared an old video of her and the American actor, taken in the early 2000s during an NBA game. In the images, recorded before they became parents, the couple wishes a happy Mother’s Day to their respective mums. “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers !” she captioned. “Too cute,” Kim Kardashian commented.

Since the announcement of their future marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been actively looking for a new home that can accommodate the whole blended family since the director of “Argo” is the proud father of three children, born from his marriage to Jennifer Garner: Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10).